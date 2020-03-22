County: DHEC ‘mistakenly identified’ Marlboro’s COVID-19 case

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Marlboro County leaders say there is not a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county, despite DHEC’s announcement Saturday saying the contrary.

In its daily press release Saturday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control listed one new case of COVID-19 in Marlboro County among its statewide tally.

The county’s government wrote Sunday online that there is not a case there, and that the state health department “mistakenly identified a positive test result as a Marlboro County resident.”

DHEC alerted the county to the mistake Sunday, according to county officials.

