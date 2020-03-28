COVID-19 case count at 935 in North Carolina, state reports

RALEIGH, NC (WBTW) – North Carolina released an update on COVID-19 cases in the state Saturday morning.

As of Saturday morning, there have been 935 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Public health officials also report four total deaths in people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

There are 87 patients currently hospitalized. So far, 17,527 tests have been completed.

