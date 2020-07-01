COVID-19 cases confirmed in Horry County juvenile group home

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A small number of COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at Seacoast Youth Academy in Horry County, executive director Travis Small confirmed to News13 on Wednesday.

The facility, located west of Surfside Beach on Bay Road, provides “supportive residential care to male and female children ages 5 to 21, who cannot be maintained in a less restrictive live environment,” according to the facility’s website.

“We have 4 cases that are no longer exhibiting any symptoms and are in quarantine for an additional 5 days,” Small said.

“We have been working with the state and DHEC to ensure we are following all proper protocols and sanitation measures to ensure the health and safety of our residents and staff,” Small added. “As part of the DHEC protocols, we are utilizing face masks and face shields.”

The Department of Juvenile Justice said it has one child in the facility, but the child has not tested positive for coronavirus.

“Currently, there is no immediate plan to move the child,” DJJ spokesperson Jared Munsch said. “As is the case with any young person under our supervision, we are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the individual receives the necessary care and services.”