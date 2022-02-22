COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The number of new, daily, confirmed COVID-19 case counts continues to drop in South Carolina, dipping below 500 reported cases on Sunday, according to the state’s health agency.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported four separate days’ worth of reports on Tuesday, with each report detailing information the organization received two days earlier.

Tuesday’s report, based on Sunday data, includes 436 new, confirmed cases and 201 probable cases. No new deaths were reported.

Of 7,104 new tests reported to the state, 7.2% were positive for the virus.

There were 689 confirmed cases in Monday’s report, 1,035 confirmed cases in Sunday’s report and 957 in Saturday’s report.

There were two confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monday’s report, 14 confirmed and two probable deaths in Sunday’s report, and 42 confirmed and eight probable COVID-19 deaths in Saturday’s report.

The updates bring the state’s totals to 1.14 million confirmed cases, 315,963 probable cases, 14,143 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 2,457 probable deaths.

New case counts in Tuesday’s report as as follows:

Darlington – Six confirmed, six probable

Dillon – One confirmed, one probable

Florence – 12 confirmed, 13 probable

Marion – Three confirmed

Marlboro – One confirmed, one probable