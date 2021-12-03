COVID-19 cases surge to 871, highest single-day increase since October

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – The number of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases surged to more than 800 on Wednesday, according to information provided by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday.

The number of new cases is the highest single-day count the state has seen since October and represents what might become a winter surge after months of declining diagnoses.

On Friday, DHEC announced 871 new, confirmed cases, 510 probable cases and three confirmed COVID-19-caused deaths. Of 26,614 new tests reported to the state, 4.5% were positive for the virus.

New data shows that out of 13,919 COVID-19 cases reported from Oct. 16 to Nov. 15, 75% were those who were not fully vaccinated. Out of 565 hospitalizations, 67% were in people who were not fully vaccinated. Out of 152 deaths during that time, 67% were in people who were not fully vaccinated.

Statewide, about 81.7% of hospital beds were in use, as of Thursday.

The updates bring the state’s totals to 737,112 confirmed cases, 184,610 probable cases, 12,345 confirmed deaths and 1,927 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 19 confirmed, 54 probable

Dillon – Two confirmed

Florence – 27 confirmed, 18 probable

Horry – 41 confirmed, 38 probable

Marion – No new cases

Marlboro – Five confirmed, two probable