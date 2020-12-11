COVID-19 death rate higher than state in these counties: Dillon, Darlington, Marion and Florence

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties all have COVID-19 hospitalization rates about 2 percentage points above the state average, according to data from DHEC.

And except for Horry and Marlboro counties, they are all above the state’s average COVID-19 fatality rate, as well.

Statewide, 5.23% of COVID-19 cases have led to hospitalization, and 1.93% have led to death. Nationally, about 1.9% of COVID-19 cases have ended in death, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) defines a COVID-19 case as an individual who has had a positive test result.

The highest hospitalization rates in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand areas were in Marion County, where 11.8% of positive COVID-19 cases have led to hospitalizations, and 3.4% have led to death, according to Wednesday numbers from DHEC.

In Horry County, the hospitalization rate — at 7.2% — is higher than the state average, while its 1.71% death rate is lower.

More than 285,350 people nationwide have died of COVID-19, according to the CDC. In South Carolina, there have been 4,280 confirmed deaths, with 26 new, confirmed deaths reported by DHEC on Wednesday.

Of those in South Carolina who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and showed symptoms, about 11% have yet to recover.

The state has seen a recent surge in COVID-19 cases about two weeks after health professionals nationwide urged people to restrict their Thanksgiving gatherings to within their own households.

As of Wednesday, 81.18% of the state’s inpatient beds were occupied, with 13.44% of those COVID-19 patients.