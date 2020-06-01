COVID-19 deaths in SC hit 500, 297 new cases announced

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — COVID-19 deaths in South Carolina hit 500 Monday, as DHEC announced 297 new cases and six new deaths.

The total cases are now 12,148 and the total deaths is 500. One new death was reported in Horry County.

County breakdown:

  • Horry: 22 new
  • Marion: 2 new
  • Dillon: 1 new
  • Marlboro: 2 new
  • Darlington: 4 new
  • Florence: 20 new
  • Georgetown: 3 new

New cases in all counties: Abbeville (2), Aiken (9), Allendale (1), Anderson (2), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (4), Berkeley (2), Calhoun (1), Charleston (19), Cherokee (4), Chester (3), Chesterfield (4), Colleton (3), Darlington (4), Dillon (1), Dorchester (5), Fairfield (4), Florence (20), Georgetown (3), Greenville (73), Greenwood (5), Hampton (1), Horry (22), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (5), Laurens (1), Lee (2), Lexington (13), Marion (2), Marlboro (2), Oconee (4), Orangeburg (12), Pickens (6), Richland (13), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (20), Sumter (2), Williamsburg (2), York (10)

7.7% of all tests performed Sunday came back positive, DHEC said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories