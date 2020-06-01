COVID-19 deaths in SC hit 500, 297 new cases announced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — COVID-19 deaths in South Carolina hit 500 Monday, as DHEC announced 297 new cases and six new deaths.

The total cases are now 12,148 and the total deaths is 500. One new death was reported in Horry County.

County breakdown:

Horry: 22 new

Marion: 2 new

Dillon: 1 new

Marlboro: 2 new

Darlington: 4 new

Florence: 20 new

Georgetown: 3 new

New cases in all counties: Abbeville (2), Aiken (9), Allendale (1), Anderson (2), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (4), Berkeley (2), Calhoun (1), Charleston (19), Cherokee (4), Chester (3), Chesterfield (4), Colleton (3), Darlington (4), Dillon (1), Dorchester (5), Fairfield (4), Florence (20), Georgetown (3), Greenville (73), Greenwood (5), Hampton (1), Horry (22), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (5), Laurens (1), Lee (2), Lexington (13), Marion (2), Marlboro (2), Oconee (4), Orangeburg (12), Pickens (6), Richland (13), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (20), Sumter (2), Williamsburg (2), York (10)

7.7% of all tests performed Sunday came back positive, DHEC said.