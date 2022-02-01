COVID-19 hospital admissions drop 40% from last week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The number of people admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 has dropped 39.4% from last week, according to the most recent data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Other indicators have also dropped after weeks of increases, with 6.8% fewer COVID-19 patients that are currently hospitalized, 4.8% fewer who are on a ventilator and 2.2% fewer patients with COVID-19 who are in intensive care units.

Among pediatric patients, hospitalizations are down 17.1% compared to the previous seven-day average.

Incidence rates continue to be classified as “high” in every South Carolina county, meaning there have been more than 200 new cases per 100,000 people within the last two weeks.

Case numbers have decreased, as well. On Tuesday, DHEC reported 3,322 new, confirmed cases, 815 probable cases, 26 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and two probable COVID-19 deaths. Of 18,512 new tests reported to the state, 23.9% were positive for the virus.

Those newly reported deaths include four confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Florence County and one confirmed and one probable COVID-19 death in Marion County.

The update brings the state’s totals to 1.09 million confirmed cases, 294,796 probable cases, 13,326 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 2,182 probable deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 46 confirmed, 11 probable

Dillon – 23 confirmed, one probable

Florence – 86 confirmed, 18 probable

Horry – 229 confirmed, 62 probable

Marion – Six confirmed, one probable

Marlboro – Nine confirmed