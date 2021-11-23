COVID-19 hospital admissions up by 13.6% from last week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – COVID-19 hospitalizations are up compared to last week, according to new information from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

While the number of total COVID-19 patients went down by 4.6% compared to a week ago, COVID-19 admissions went up by 13.6%, and 9.4% more were on a ventilator.

Statewide, 76.1% of acute hospital beds were occupied.

The increase comes as case counts have begun moving upward again after weeks of steady decreases. Horry County, which had seen improvements, was moved into the “high” spread category again last week, meaning that it had seen more than 200 new, confirmed cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period.

After hitting a moving average of about 300 to 500 new cares a day earlier this month, cases have moved to about 500 to 600 a day, signaling that South Carolina might be on the road to another spike following holiday gatherings.

DHEC reported another 331 confirmed and 99 probable cases on Tuesday, based on data it received Sunday. Fewer people are typically tested on weekends.

There were seven additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths. Of 10,981 new tests reported to the state, 4.6% were positive for the virus.

Tuesday’s update brings the state’s totals to 731,998 confirmed cases, 182,386 probable cases, 12,229 confirmed deaths and 1,906 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – One confirmed

Dillon – One confirmed

Florence – Six confirmed, one probable

Horry – 18 confirmed, nine probable

Marion – One confirmed, one probable

Marlboro – No new cases