COVID-19 hospitalizations up 42.5% over last week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – COVID-19-related hospital admissions were up 42.2% compared to a week ago, according to new data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The data reveals that the number of COVID-19 positive individuals who are hospitalized was also up by 5.8%.

However, fewer people are in intensive care units, or on a ventilator. The number of COVID-19 patients in ICUs is 115, 6.5% lower than last week, and 60 COVID-19 patients are on a ventilator, 24.1% lower than last week.

The change comes as the state’s number of new COVID-19 cases appears to be rising again after months on the decline. Within the last few weeks, Horry County has moved from a “moderate” incidence rate, to a “high one,” and returned to a “moderate” incidence rate near the beginning of this week. Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion and Marlboro counties also remain in the “moderate” category, meaning they have had between 51 to 200 new, confirmed cases per 100,000 people over a rolling two-week period.

On Wednesday, the state reported an additional 488 confirmed cases, 318 probable cases, 14 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and nine probable COVID-19-caused deaths. One of those probable deaths was a person in Florence County.

Of 10,591 new tests reported to the state, 7.4% were positive for the virus.

Many testing sites were closed over the long holiday weekend. Results take about two days to come in.

The update brings the state’s totals to 735,496 confirmed cases, 183,688 probable cases, 12,308 confirmed deaths and 1,925 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

Vaccination rates hit 50.1% among all South Carolina residents, according to DHEC. About 55% of South Carolina residents aged 12 and older have completed vaccination, and 7.2% of children aged 5 to 11 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Three confirmed, five probable

Dillon – Two confirmed, one probable

Florence – 17 confirmed, five probable

Horry – 39 confirmed, 21 probable

Marion – Two probable

Marlboro – One confirmed, six probable