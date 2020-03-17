COVID-19 impacts local weddings

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Couples across the country are faced with the decision to postpone or follow through with upcoming nuptials amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Myrtle Beach is a popular destination for ceremonies and one local officiant is working with his clients who are choosing to get married during the national emergency.

Eric Hunt has married hundreds of couples in the Grand Strand and officiated three weddings on Tuesday.

At the altar Hunt reminded guests that the day was for celebration, but encouraged guests to avoid handshakes and close hugs.

Hunt advises couples who are getting married in the upcoming weeks to consider the following:

Opt for an outdoor ceremony if possible.

Plated meals are a safer option right now than buffet style meals.

Keep plenty of soap in the venue’s bathroom.

Add a hand sanitizing station at the reception venue.

Avoid close contact with guests, especially those who have been traveling.

“The beautiful thing about here along the Grand Strand is most of our weddings take place on our beautiful beaches or most of our venues offer beautiful outdoor settings for the ceremony. So that in itself gives for a little bit better environment a little bit more room for that social distancing. And not to mention the wonderful pictures they can take,” said Hunt.

Hunt says he’s had one couple cancel their wedding due to travel concerns and others are postponing their wedding.

“Having to change that date sometimes can be devastating to them and rightfully so. So a lot of those couples are choosing stay with those original dates. Again making some minor changes, some tweaks. Keeping with those social distancing practices and things that can keep them and their guests safe,” said Hunt.

Horry County Government buildings closed their doors to the public on Tuesday. Certain services are available by calling 843-915-5000.

News 13 is working to learn if marriage license applications will be effected by the closure. Stay with us for updates.