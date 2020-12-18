COVID-19 in NC: 8,000+ new daily cases reported for first time, state sets new record high of hospitalizations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– For the first time, more than 8,000 new daily laboratory-confirmed cases have been reported in North Carolina, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Along with a record high of 8,444 new cases, the state reported the highest number of hospitalizations on Friday with 2,824.

It’s not only the first time North Carolina surpassed the 8,000 mark but it shatters the week-old record of 7,540 by nearly a thousand.

It’s more than 2,500 more new cases than the state reported Thursday.

The daily percent positive, which reflects Wednesday’s test results, dropped slightly to 10.5 percent.

The state added 60 deaths on Friday, bringing the total number of deaths attributed to the virus to 6,125.

In North Carolina, there are a total of 466,104 cases, according to data.