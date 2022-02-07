COVID-19 percent positive rate drops

Will the next variant of COVID-19 be milder? More severe? More transmissible? An expert with the World Health Organization discussed the matter in a live Q&A this week. (Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The amount of tests reported to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control that are positive for COVID-19 has begun to drop, according to the most recent data from the agency.

After lingering around the 30% mark for the last handful of weeks, that rate reached 14.5% on Saturday, according to information DHEC released on Monday. DHEC announces data two days after it receives it.

Monday, DHEC reported 2,374 new, confirmed cases, 995 probable cases, 52 confirmed deaths and 14 probable COVID-19 deaths.

Those newly reported deaths include one confirmed COVID-19 death in Darlington County, four confirmed deaths in Florence County, three confirmed and three COVID-19 probable deaths in Horry County, and two confirmed deaths in Marion County.

The update brings the state’s totals to 1.12 confirmed cases, 304,575 probable cases, 13,626 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 2,303 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 21 confirmed, 48 probable

Dillon – 12 confirmed, two probable

Florence – 55 confirmed, 14 probable

Horry – 134 confirmed, 99 probable

Marion – Seven confirmed, five probable

Marlboro – Eight confirmed, three probable