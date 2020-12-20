COVID-19 shelter for Greenville homeless people to open

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Homeless people infected with the coronavirus or showing symptoms will soon be offered a new place to stay in upstate South Carolina.
A 32-bed quarantine shelter will open Dec. 28 near Greenville.
United Housing Connections CEO Lorain Crowl says her group and others were awarded $2 million in grants to develop the shelter.
PRISMA Health will provide medical care, oxygen, protective gear and testing.
Crowl says the number of people without a place to stay has risen during the pandemic, possibly quadrupling in the Greenville area.
Homeless service ministry Miracle Hill opened a quarantine shelter in April but saw little demand, in part because of warm weather.
However, the partners see more pressing needs with the onset of winter.
