COVID-19 surge testing team arrives in SC capital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A federally funded initiative to ramp up coronavirus testing in the nation’s hotspots has arrived in South Carolina’s capital city.

People ages 5 and older will be able to access free tests through self-administered nasal swabs at two locations in Columbia for the next two weeks starting Saturday.

Officials said the initiative is part of efforts by the federal government to support communities that have seen recent increases in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The two sites will be able to conduct up to 5,000 tests a day.

The testing aims to detect cases that would otherwise go undetected and to help middle-sized metropolitan areas flatten the curve.

