COVID-19 testing areas announced for next week

SOUTH CAROLINA (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has announced COVID-19 testing sites for the week of March 1.
DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn’t require insurance, and results are available in 72 hours. DHEC’s testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations. Pre-registering is recommended.
Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you.
March 1-5, 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Daily testing at local health departments. No appointment is necessary, but preregistration encouraged: call 1-855-472-3432 or on-line:
- Chesterfield County Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709
- Clarendon County Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102
- Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526
- Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532
- Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536
- Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506
- Georgetown County Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440
- Hartsville Health Department, 130 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550
- Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560
- Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010
- Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574
- Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512
- Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
- Stephens Health Department, 107 State Hwy 57 N., Little River, SC 29566
- Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150
- Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556
• March 1, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Myrtle Beach Convention Center, 2101 N. Oak St., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577. *Preregistration encouraged
• March 1, 2021, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Coker University, 300 E. College Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550. *Preregistration encouraged
• March 2, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Association, 613 Jones Ave., Andrews, SC 29510. *Preregistration encouraged
• March 2, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Surfside Presbyterian Church, 8732 US Hwy. 17 Bypass South, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588. *Preregistration encouraged
• March 3, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, W.R. Saffold Community Center, 6874 Hwy. 908, Gresham, SC 29546. *Preregistration encouraged
• March 3, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, James R. Frazier Community Center, 1370 Bucksport Rd., Bucksport, SC 29527. *Preregistration encouraged
• March 4, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Bethesda United Methodist Church, 2000 Cade Rd. Lake City, SC 29560. *Preregistration encouraged
• March 4, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Little River United Methodist Church, 1629, Hwy. 17 North, Little River, SC 29582. *Preregistration encouraged
• March 5, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Myrtle Waves, 3000 Mr. Joe White Ave., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577. *Preregistration encouraged
• March 5, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Dr., Florence, SC 29501. *Preregistration encouraged
Partner Testing
Community partners play an essential role in our state’s COVID-19 testing. Some of these partner events may require a prescreening for symptoms, a referral, or an appointment. DHEC provides as much of this information as possible online at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
• March 1, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, CareSouth Carolina McColl, 3080 Hwy. 15-401 E., McColl, SC 29570. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
• March 1, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, CareSouth Carolina Lake View, 103 N. Kemper St., Lake View, SC 29563. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
• March 1, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Chesterfield Family YMCA, 344 East Blvd., Chesterfield, SC 29709. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
• March 1, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Lynches River Apartments, 121 Academy Rd., Bishopville, SC 29010. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
• March 1, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
• March 1, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
• March 1, 2021, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University-KK Parking Lot, 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
• March 1, 2021, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Conway Parks and Recreation, 1515 Millpond Road, Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
• March 2, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, CareSouth Carolina Bennettsville, 210 W. Main St., Bennettsville, SC 29512. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
• March 2, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, CareSouth Carolina Lake View, 103 N. Kemper St., Lake View, SC 29563. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
• March 2, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Shell Gas Station, 4501 SC-9 W., Wallace, SC 29596. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
• March 2, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
• March 2, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
• March 2, 2021, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University-KK Parking Lot, 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
• March 2, 2021, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Conway Parks and Recreation, 1515 Millpond Road, Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
• March 3, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Care South Carolina Dillon, 207 Monroe St., Dillon, SC 29536. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
• March 3, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Northeastern Technical College Bennettsville Campus, 610 SC-9, Bennettsville, SC 29512. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
• March 3, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, MM Levy Park, 420 E. Church St., Bishopville, SC 29010. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
• March 3, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Cheraw Community Center, 200 Powe St., Cheraw, SC 29520. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
• March 3, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
• March 3, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
• March 3, 2021, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University-KK Parking Lot, 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
• March 3, 2021, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Conway Parks and Recreation, 1515 Millpond Road, Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
• March 4, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, CareSouth Carolina Latta, 122 Latimer St., Latta, SC 29565. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
• March 4, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Lee County Chamber of Commerce, 102 N. Main St., Bishopville, SC 29010. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
• March 4, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, CareSouth Carolina Chesterfield, 204 Perry Wiley Way, Chesterfield, SC 29709. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
• March 4, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Dollar General, 2594 SC-9 E., Clio, SC 29525. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
• March 4, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
• March 4, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
• March 4, 2021, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University-KK Parking Lot, 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
• March 4, 2021, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Conway Parks and Recreation, 1515 Millpond Road, Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
• March 5, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Northeastern Technical College, 1201 Chesterfield Hwy., Cheraw, SC 29520. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
• March 5, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Dillon County Social Services Department, 1211 SC-34, Dillon, SC 29536. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
• March 5, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Wylie’s IGA, 228 W. Tatum Ave., McColl, SC 29570. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
• March 5, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
• March 5, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
• March 5, 2021, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University-KK Parking Lot, 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
• March 5, 2021, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Conway Parks and Recreation, 1515 Millpond Road, Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
• March 6, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
• March 6, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
• March 6, 2021, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University-KK Parking Lot, 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
• March 6, 2021, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Conway Parks and Recreation, 1515 Millpond Road, Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
• March 7, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
• March 7, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
• March 7, 2021, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University-KK Parking Lot, 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
• March 7, 2021, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Conway Parks and Recreation, 1515 Millpond Road, Conway, SC 29526.
