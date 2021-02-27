COVID-19 testing areas announced for next week

SOUTH CAROLINA (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has announced COVID-19 testing sites for the week of March 1.

DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn’t require insurance, and results are available in 72 hours. DHEC’s testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations. Pre-registering is recommended.

Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you.

March 1-5, 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Daily testing at local health departments. No appointment is necessary, but preregistration encouraged: call 1-855-472-3432 or on-line:

Chesterfield County Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709

Clarendon County Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102

Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526

Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532

Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536

Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506

Georgetown County Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440

Hartsville Health Department, 130 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550

Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560

Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010

Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574

Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512

Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Stephens Health Department, 107 State Hwy 57 N., Little River, SC 29566

Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150

Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556

• March 1, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Myrtle Beach Convention Center, 2101 N. Oak St., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577. *Preregistration encouraged

• March 1, 2021, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Coker University, 300 E. College Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550. *Preregistration encouraged

• March 2, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Association, 613 Jones Ave., Andrews, SC 29510. *Preregistration encouraged

• March 2, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Surfside Presbyterian Church, 8732 US Hwy. 17 Bypass South, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588. *Preregistration encouraged

• March 3, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, W.R. Saffold Community Center, 6874 Hwy. 908, Gresham, SC 29546. *Preregistration encouraged

• March 3, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, James R. Frazier Community Center, 1370 Bucksport Rd., Bucksport, SC 29527. *Preregistration encouraged

• March 4, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Bethesda United Methodist Church, 2000 Cade Rd. Lake City, SC 29560. *Preregistration encouraged

• March 4, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Little River United Methodist Church, 1629, Hwy. 17 North, Little River, SC 29582. *Preregistration encouraged

• March 5, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Myrtle Waves, 3000 Mr. Joe White Ave., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577. *Preregistration encouraged

• March 5, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Dr., Florence, SC 29501. *Preregistration encouraged

Partner Testing

Community partners play an essential role in our state’s COVID-19 testing. Some of these partner events may require a prescreening for symptoms, a referral, or an appointment. DHEC provides as much of this information as possible online at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

• March 1, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, CareSouth Carolina McColl, 3080 Hwy. 15-401 E., McColl, SC 29570. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

• March 1, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, CareSouth Carolina Lake View, 103 N. Kemper St., Lake View, SC 29563. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

• March 1, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Chesterfield Family YMCA, 344 East Blvd., Chesterfield, SC 29709. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

• March 1, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Lynches River Apartments, 121 Academy Rd., Bishopville, SC 29010. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

• March 1, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

• March 1, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

• March 1, 2021, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University-KK Parking Lot, 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

• March 1, 2021, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Conway Parks and Recreation, 1515 Millpond Road, Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

• March 2, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, CareSouth Carolina Bennettsville, 210 W. Main St., Bennettsville, SC 29512. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

• March 2, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, CareSouth Carolina Lake View, 103 N. Kemper St., Lake View, SC 29563. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

• March 2, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Shell Gas Station, 4501 SC-9 W., Wallace, SC 29596. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

• March 2, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

• March 2, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

• March 2, 2021, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University-KK Parking Lot, 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

• March 2, 2021, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Conway Parks and Recreation, 1515 Millpond Road, Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

• March 3, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Care South Carolina Dillon, 207 Monroe St., Dillon, SC 29536. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

• March 3, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Northeastern Technical College Bennettsville Campus, 610 SC-9, Bennettsville, SC 29512. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

• March 3, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, MM Levy Park, 420 E. Church St., Bishopville, SC 29010. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

• March 3, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Cheraw Community Center, 200 Powe St., Cheraw, SC 29520. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

• March 3, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

• March 3, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

• March 3, 2021, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University-KK Parking Lot, 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

• March 3, 2021, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Conway Parks and Recreation, 1515 Millpond Road, Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

• March 4, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, CareSouth Carolina Latta, 122 Latimer St., Latta, SC 29565. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

• March 4, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Lee County Chamber of Commerce, 102 N. Main St., Bishopville, SC 29010. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

• March 4, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, CareSouth Carolina Chesterfield, 204 Perry Wiley Way, Chesterfield, SC 29709. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

• March 4, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Dollar General, 2594 SC-9 E., Clio, SC 29525. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

• March 4, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

• March 4, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

• March 4, 2021, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University-KK Parking Lot, 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

• March 4, 2021, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Conway Parks and Recreation, 1515 Millpond Road, Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

• March 5, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Northeastern Technical College, 1201 Chesterfield Hwy., Cheraw, SC 29520. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

• March 5, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Dillon County Social Services Department, 1211 SC-34, Dillon, SC 29536. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

• March 5, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Wylie’s IGA, 228 W. Tatum Ave., McColl, SC 29570. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

• March 5, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

• March 5, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

• March 5, 2021, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University-KK Parking Lot, 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

• March 5, 2021, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Conway Parks and Recreation, 1515 Millpond Road, Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

• March 6, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

• March 6, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

• March 6, 2021, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University-KK Parking Lot, 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

• March 6, 2021, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Conway Parks and Recreation, 1515 Millpond Road, Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

• March 7, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

• March 7, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

• March 7, 2021, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University-KK Parking Lot, 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

• March 7, 2021, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Conway Parks and Recreation, 1515 Millpond Road, Conway, SC 29526.

