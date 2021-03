HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be available Tuesday in Hartsville.

The clinic will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church, located at 327 S 6th St. The clinic is being hosted with the help of the Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center as a way to get the vaccine in rural communities.

The event does not require pre-registration, and walk-ins are welcome.