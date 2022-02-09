COVID hospitalizations continue double-digit drop

Coronavirus is exploding on the South Texas border with Mexico. Health officials in Hidalgo County reported 23,000 unreported cases in January. (Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The number of patients admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 continues to decline, according to the most recent data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

According to DHEC, there are 30.9% fewer COVID-19 hospital admissions compared to a week ago, 23.2% fewer people currently hospitalized, 7.2% fewer on a ventilator and 11.3% fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care units.

Case numbers have continued their steady decline over the last few weeks. On Wednesday, DHEC reported 1,713 new, confirmed cases, 1,392 probable cases, 17 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 15 probable deaths. Of 10,093 new tests reported to the state, 30.4% were positive for the virus.

Those deaths include one confirmed and one probable COVID-19 death in Darlington County, one probable death in Dillon County, one probable death in Florence County, two probable deaths in Horry County and one confirmed COVID-19 death in Marion County.

The update brings the state’s totals to 1.12 million cases, 306,850 confirmed cases, 306,850 probable cases, 13,695 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 2,323 probable deaths.

Case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 16 confirmed, 45 probable

Dillon – Five confirmed, nine probable

Florence – 38 confirmed, 54 probable

Horry – 102 confirmed, 135 probable

Marion – 14 confirmed, one probable

Marlboro – 11 confirmed, 19 probable