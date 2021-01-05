COVID shot coming to Robeson County residents 75 and older this week

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — As North Carolina moves forward with its COVID vaccine distribution plan, UNC Health Southeastern in Lumberton is preparing to expand its vaccine offerings.

Beginning Wednesday, the health system will begin to offer vaccinations to people who are 75 years old and Robeson County residents or established patients.

“It’s exciting,” hospital COO and VP Jason Cox said. “We do think there is a high demand in this demographic. Those 75 and over are some of the more eager to take the vaccine.”

That demographic is Group 1 of Phase 1B in NC’s vaccine rollout plan. NCDHHS said some providers will begin offering shots to this group Wednesday, while most will begin Jan. 11.

Vaccines for Robeson County residents who fit the eligibility requirements will be available through a clinic on Elm Street near the main hospital in Lumberton. You’ll need an appointment to get one, and the clinic will be open weekdays starting Wednesday.

Cox said they currently have around 800 to 1,000 doses of Pfizer shots to doll out. He added all the healthcare workers who qualified under Phase 1A, who wanted a vaccine, got one.

“As we introduce a group, that doesn’t exclude the previous group,” Cox explained. “So if there’s anybody in 1A that just, for whatever reason, decided not to have it during that first period- if they decide to they can still come and get it along with the 1B.

He said supply has kept up with the demand for them.

Phase 1B is broken down into three groups, which NCDHHS outlines here:

UNC Health Southeastern says to call (910) 671-5395 to schedule an appointment. The clinic is located at 2901 N. Elm Street, Lumberton, beginning Wednesday, January 6 at 8:30 am. The clinic will be open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You’ll need an insurance card and state-issued ID. You should arrive at least 20 minutes before your appointment for check in. Don’t forget a mask and to social distance.

