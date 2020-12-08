New COVID vaccine requires 2 doses; doctors emphasize importance of getting second dose after first

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – The earliest wave of coronavirus vaccines will require patients to take two doses.

Local healthcare providers are concerned vaccinated patients will either forget or decide not to show up for the second dose, which may undermine the entire vaccination effort.

“My strongest recommendation is to get the vaccine, get both doses, that is my absolute strongest recommendation,” Dr. Robinson, Conway Medical Center Vice President of Medical Affairs, said.

Two pharmaceutical companies, Pfizer and Moderna, are almost ready to roll out for U.S. distribution.

Both vaccines will require not only one but two doses, meaning the vaccine will need to get a second shot at least three weeks after the first.

The vaccines have shown to be more than 90% effective in fighting COVID-19. However, that is after people received two doses of the vaccine.

The leader behind Operation Warp Speed calls it “a simple command of execution.” Doctors say a two-dose vaccine is normal. Leaders want to ensure they can manage delivery the first go-around.

Health officials say the CDC is rolling out new tracking software with the vaccines.

“We also know there is going to be some software that is more like a tracking software that’s going to assist with that, at least in this early 1-A phase where we are going to be using some software, I believe the CDC has come up with something,” Dr. Richardson said.

Recently, South Carolina health officials said they are estimating the state will get 200,000 to 300,000 COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2020.

The tracking system would help organize a large number of vaccines and people, especially when each vaccinated person will have to return around 21 to 28 days to get the second dosage.

“The Federal Government, as they distribute it, they are going to know if you get ‘X’ amount, and they will know to send ‘Y’ amount for those folks after the 21 days,” Dr. Richardson said.

Studies show that nearly 20% of people who received a two-dose vaccine for shingles or other viruses did not come back for the second shot.

There has been discussion about the CDC working to give vaccine locations a reminder card to patients. It will likely be up to the individual vaccination location to follow up with patients who do not show up.

Pfizer’s vaccine will require patients to receive a second shot at least 21 days after the first. Moderna’s vaccine will require the second dose, an additional week later, at least 28 days after the first dose.