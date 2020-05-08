Cuomo: 5-year-old New York boy dies of virus-linked illness

NEW YORK (AP) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a 5-year-old boy died of an illness linked to the new coronavirus.

He said Friday that there have been 73 reported cases in the state of children becoming severely ill with symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome.

Also, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says police will start limiting access to three parks that illustrate bad social distancing.

The mayor also said that a “test and trace corps” of 2,500 will be in place in the city by early June to identify people who have the virus and determine whom they’ve had contact with.

