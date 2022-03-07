COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The number of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to drop, according to data released Monday from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The agency announced 178 new, confirmed cases, 41 probable cases, 70 confirmed deaths and six probable COVID-19-related deaths. Of 10,239 new tests reported to the state, 2% were positive for the virus.

Among the newly reported deaths were the confirmed COVID-19 deaths of two people in Darlington County, the confirmed death of one person in Florence County and the confirmed COVID-19 deaths of three people in Horry County.

The update brings the state’s totals to 1.15 million confirmed cases, 317,894 probable cases, 14,631 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 2,555 probable deaths.

The decrease in case counts comes as DHEC continues to close testing sites around the state, switching instead to tracking hospitalizations and deaths. The agency has cited both dwindling case counts — along with an increase in the availability of accurate, at-home rapid testing — for the move.

Hospitalizations also continue to decline, with 26.2% fewer COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 28.1% fewer on ventilators and 23.1% fewer in intensive care units compared to last week, according to DHEC. There are 398 COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized, 41 on ventilators and 90 in ICUs across the state.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – One confirmed

Dillon – Two confirmed

Florence – Three confirmed

Horry – Eight confirmed, three probable

Marion – One confirmed

Marlboro – Three confirmed