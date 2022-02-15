Daily COVID-19 cases dip below 1,000

Coronavirus is exploding on the South Texas border with Mexico. Health officials in Hidalgo County reported 23,000 unreported cases in January. (Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s number of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases dipped below 1,000 on Sunday for the first time since mid December, according to information released Tuesday.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 845 new, confirmed cases, 365 probable cases and two confirmed COVID-19 deaths. Among 8,441 new tests reported to the state, 11.5% were positive for the virus.

As of data updated just before midnight on Sunday, every county in South Carolina remains in the “high” spread category, meaning that it had a rate of more than 200 new cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period.

Hospitalizations also continue to decline across the state, with 28% fewer COVID-19 positive people hospitalized, compared to last week, 28.2% in intensive care units and 27.1% fewer on a ventilator. COVID-19 admissions are down by 43.2%.

The update brings the state’s totals to 1.13 million confirmed cases, 312,331 probable cases, 13,854 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 2,389 probable COVID-19 deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Six confirmed, two probable

Dillon – Five confirmed,

Florence – 28 confirmed, eight probable

Horry – 55 confirmed, 23 probable

Marion – Six confirmed

Marlboro – 20 confirmed, one probable