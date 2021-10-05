Daily COVID-19 cases hit lowest number since July

Cameron County, on the Gulf Coast of Texas and bordering Mexico, has seen a dramatic uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases among unaccompanied migrant children held in detention facilities in the county. (file/MGN photo)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – The number of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases dropped below 1,000 for the first time since July on Sunday, according to data released Tuesday from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC releases data two days after it receives it.

The new information included 993 confirmed cases, 255 probable cases, 26 confirmed deaths and one probable COVID-19-caused death. Of 16,007 new tests reported to the state, 8.9% were positive for the virus.

The update brings the state’s totals to 697,635 confirmed cases, 170,939 probable cases, 11,036 confirmed deaths and 1,693 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

Hospital occupancy rates dropped slightly on Tuesday, with 79.41% of the state’s inpatient beds in use, according to DHEC. About 79.53% of intensive care unit beds were occupied, and 43.59% of ventilators were being used.

About 60.8% of eligible South Carolina residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 52.7% have completed the vaccination process.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Seven confirmed

Dillon – Six confirmed, two probable

Florence – 21 confirmed, 14 probable

Horry – 63 confirmed, 30 probable

Marion – Seven confirmed, one probable

Marlboro – Two confirmed