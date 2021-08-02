Daily COVID-19 cases surge to nearly 1,800 in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The state’s number of daily COVID-19 cases continues to surge as the delta variant spreads and most South Carolinians remain unvaccinated, according to information released Monday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The state reported 1,794 new, confirmed cases, 605 probable ones and one confirmed death on Monday, based on information it received on Saturday. Of 15,706 new tests reported to the state, 15.1% were positive for the virus.

The state last topped 1,800 new, daily cases in mid-February.

The state surpassed 1,000 cases a day last week for the first time in about five months, with Horry County leading the way on the number of new, daily cases.

All but five of the state’s 46 counties were classified in the “high” incidence rate, meaning that they had more than 200 new, confirmed cases over a two-week span, per 100,000 people. Horry County’s rate was 584.6 cases per 100,000 people.

About 44.7% of adults in the state have completed the vaccination process, according to DHEC. About 51.5% have received at least one vaccine.

Monday’s update brings the state’s totals to 510,769 confirmed cases, 113,178 probable ones, 8,739 confirmed deaths and 1,176 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – eight confirmed, 44 probable

Dillon – seven confirmed, one probable

Florence – 41 confirmed, 15 probable

Horry – 193 confirmed, 32 probable

Marion – seven confirmed

Marlboro – eight confirmed, five probable