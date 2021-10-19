Daily number of new COVID-19 cases dips below 500

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – The number of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases dropped below 500 on Sunday, according to information announced Tuesday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC reported 474 new, confirmed cases, 139 probable cases and two confirmed deaths. Of 14,248 new cases reported to the state, 5.1% were positive for the virus.

One of those deaths was in Horry County.

The update brings the state’s totals to 712,424 confirmed cases, 175,765 probable cases, 11,533 confirmed deaths and 1,788 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

The state saw a dip in the number of COVID-19 patients who were ventilated, with 23.8% fewer patients on a ventilator, compared to last week. COVID-19 hospitalizations were also down by 17.1%, and 9.8% fewer COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units. There were 28.7% fewer COVID-19 hospital admissions than a week ago.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Five confirmed, 11 probable

Dillon – Four confirmed, one probable

Florence – 10 confirmed, five probable

Horry – 30 confirmed, 17 probable

Marion – Seven confirmed

Marlboro – Two confirmed