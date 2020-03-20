Darlington County Board of Education votes unanimously to provide bonuses to bus drivers, cafeteria workers

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – In today’s board meeting, which was held via Facebook Live due to precautions for the Coronavirus, the Darlington County Board of Education unanimously to give all active bus drivers and cafeteria workers a $100 bonus.

According to Darlington County Superintendent Tim Newman, the $100 bonus is net after taxes. The bonus will be given to the employees who helped serve food all five days during the first week of closures. This will be additional to their normal pay. The weekly bonus will continue as long as the food is still being distributed.

Superintendent Newman says he proposed the bonus as a huge thank you to the bus drivers and cafeteria workers who continue to work five days a week supporting and serving the community.

“It’s just a way to show some of our hardest workers right now who normally don’t get recognized that they’re actually the superstars to us right now…and you’re the superstars to the community and the kids you’re getting meals to,” Newman said.



Any child who is 18 years old or younger can get drive-thru, “grab-and-go” meal bags at more than 30 locations on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. On Monday, students will receive food for Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, students will receive food for the remainder of the week (Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday).



The child or children must be present at the time of pick up. The meal bags will contain breakfast, lunch and a snack, so only one trip needs to be made each day.



The following schools will be open for drive-thru pick up on Mondays and Wednesdays:

Darlington Middle School

Darlington High School

Hartsville Middle School

Hartsville High School

Lamar High School

Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology

Rosenwald Elementary/Middle School



Additionally, the following locations will be open for drive-thru pick up on Monday and Wednesday. Look for the school buses and you will know that you found the right location.



Hartsville Area

East Park Apartments

South Park Apartments

Swift Creek Apartments

Centerville AME Church

Antioch Baptist Church (Old Camden Road)

Lydia Trailer Park

Forrest Ridge Apartments

Leesburg/Carolina Avenue (Pull Off Area)

Stoney Brook Trailer Park

Bethlehem United Methodist Church (Bethlehem Road)

Greenhill Baptist Church

Kay Branch Baptist Church

West Hartsville Elementary School



Darlington Area

Bowens Manor Apartments

Oakwood/Pepper Drive (Pull Off Area)

Merita Bread on Highway 52

New Providence Baptist Church

New Hopewell Baptist Church

1608 Elissa Drive (Softball Field)

Dovesville Park (Old Fire Department)

1005 McIver Road (Across from Fibers Industries)



Lamar Area

Cambridge Apartments

Intersection of Lamar Hwy & South Center Road

St. John’s UMC

6140 Oates Highway (Fire Station)

These locations will be open from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday during the school closures. Parents remember – the students must be present in order to receive those meals.



For more information, please contact the DCSD Office of Food Services 843-398-2315.



