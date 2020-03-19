Darlington County moves to modified operations in response to coronavirus pandemic

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) Darlington County government and facilities will move to modified operational procedures and processes in response to the 2019 Novel coronavirus threat.

The intent of these changes include: meeting the needs of the citizens and visitors of Darlington County, protecting the health and safety of the citizens and visitors of Darlington County, protecting the health and safety of the employees of Darlington County, and protecting the ability of Darlington County to maintain continuity of government operations and services.