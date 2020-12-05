Darlington High School cancels girls basketball games after player tests positive

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) — According to the Darlington County School District, a player on the Darlington High School Girls Varsity Basketball team has tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

The December 7 game against Myrtle Beach has been canceled due to the number of players required to quarantine.

The Girls Junior Varsity basketball game against Myrtle Beach has also been cancelled because some of the coaches are also quarantined.

