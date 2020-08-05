Despite area hospitals seeing decrease in positive COVID-19 tests, some still battle ICU occupancy

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Hospital systems in our area are reporting a decrease in the percent of positive Coronavirus cases, but for some that doesn’t equal a decrease in Coronavirus-related hospitalizations.

Conway Medical Center is caring for 28 positive COVID-19 patients, that number is significantly lower than the week of July 20th, when they were caring for an average of 50 COVID positive patients. However, that average is higher than early June when the hospital had an average of three Coronavirus patients.

“We have seen somewhat of a slight downturn in the amount, especially in the amount of inpatients, admissions in Coronavirus patients we’re seeing,” Vice President of Medical Affairs at CMC said. “That’s good, that’s great actually because we’ve been seeing that downturn for several days; about a week more or less. We still have some, but it’s down from where it was 2 weeks ago for sure.”



Hospital leaders at Grand Strand Medical Center report, their percent positive rate is down 13% so far this week. Right now, there are 32 Coronavirus patients at Grand Strand Health.

On the South Strand, Tidelands Health also reports a lower positive rate among some tests.

“In community-wide testing we are starting to see some lower rates of positives in the asymptomatic testing,” Chief Operating Officer, Gayle Resetar said. “In the symptomatic testing clinics that we have in our primary care offices, we’re seeing a little less demand.”



Unfortunately, Tidelands Health is not seeing a decrease in Coronavirus-related hospitalizations though.

“We’ve still got over 50 patients that are hospitalized as COVID positive between our two facilities,”Resetar explained. “We haven’t yet seen enough of a decline in new admissions to feel like we’re really impacting that hospitalization yet; we are hoping that in the next week or two we start to see some of that decline maybe in correlation to some of the lower positive rates in the community.”



Resetar said, among those hospitalized, the demographic is split about 50/50 among those who are considered “young” patients and “elderly”. She says the most troubling trend though, is the severity of cases.

“The thing that’s the scariest is, easy 25-30% of those patients are in the intensive care unit and a lot of those are on ventilators,” she explained.



Leaders at both Conway Medical Center and Tidelands Health say, they want people to continue social distancing and wearing masks because it could be what’s leading to the downward trend.”

“We don’t want to lose any ground there because that may be directly related to the improvements that we’ve seen in community-wide rates,” Resetar said.“If we are complacent in that at all, we might just spike right back up.”