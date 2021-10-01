DHEC: 1 in 10,000 fully vaccinated South Carolinians have died from COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – About 78% of those who died of COVID-19 in South Carolina between Aug. 16 and Sept. 15 were not fully vaccinated against the virus, according to data released Friday from the state’s health agency.

Out of 31,993 reported cases during that time, 86% were not fully vaccinated, and 72% of 1,711 people who were hospitalized had not completed vaccination, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

New data also reveals that there have been 298 deaths and 11,879 total cases among the fully vaccinated. South Carolina has had a total of 691,257 confirmed cases, 169,112 probable cases, 10,900 confirmed deaths and 1,670 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

About .53% of those who have been fully vaccinated were later diagnosed with the virus, according to DHEC. About .01% of those who are fully vaccinated have died due to COVID-19.

About 60.4% of eligible South Carolina residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 52.1% have completed vaccination.

DHEC reported 1,951 new, confirmed cases, 815 probable cases, 70 confirmed deaths and 28 probable COVID-19-caused deaths on Friday, based on information the agency received on Wednesday. DHEC releases data two days after it receives it.

Of 31,152 new tests reported to the state, 9.1% were positive for the virus.

Among those new deaths is the probable COVID-19-caused death of one person in Darlington County, the confirmed death of one person in Dillon County, the confirmed death of six people in Florence County, the probable death of one person in Florence County, the confirmed deaths of four people in Horry County and the probable COVID-19 deaths of two people in Horry County.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Five confirmed, 13 probable

Dillon – 20 confirmed, nine probable

Florence – 53 confirmed, 22 probable

Horry – 116 confirmed, 62 probable

Marion – 15 confirmed, three probable

Marlboro – Eight confirmed, 19 probable