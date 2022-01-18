DHEC: 1 in 33 Horry County residents diagnosed with COVID-19 in last 2 weeks

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — About one in 33 people in Horry County have been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the last two weeks, according to South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In Dillon, Florence and Marlboro counties, about one in 25 people have been diagnosed within two weeks. Darlington County has a rate of about one in 33.

The statistics are based on DHEC’s two-week cumulative incidence rate, which calculates the number of cases reported within the last two weeks, per 100,000 people.

As of Tuesday’s report, the state has had 968,084 confirmed cases of the virus, 257,486 probable cases, 12,957 confirmed COVID-19-caused deaths and 2,058 probable deaths.

Those totals are based on data DHEC received on Sunday. DHEC traditionally releases COVID-19 reports two days after it receives the information.

Of 48,249 tests DHEC received on Sunday, 32.7% were positive for the virus, according to Tuesday’s report, leading to 11,737 confirmed cases, 1,213 probable cases, two confirmed deaths and one probable death.

About 52.6% of eligible South Carolina residents have completed vaccination, according to DHEC. About 61.6% have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Among children, one in 10 between the ages of 5 and 11 have completed vaccination.