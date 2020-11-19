DHEC: 1 middle-aged person in Horry County, 1 in Florence County, among new COVID-19 deaths

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — One middle-aged person in Horry County and one middle-aged person in Florence County have died of COVID-19, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced in its daily virus update on Thursday.

Those two deaths are part of the 17 new deaths and two new probable deaths reported by the state. There were 1,410 new cases and 82 new probable cases reported on Thursday, bringing the state’s totals to 189,251 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 11,900 probable cases, 3,924 confirmed deaths and 277 probable deaths.

Darlington County had 16 new and one probable case, Dillion County had 10 confirmed cases, Florence County had 36 confirmed and four probable cases, Horry County had 77 confirmed and 15 probable cases, Marion County had four confirmed cases and Marlboro County had two confirmed and one probable cases.

More than 2.4 million tests have been administered throughout the state since the beginning of the pandemic. Of the 9,729 test results reported to DHEC on Wednesday, 14.5% were positive.

Hospital occupancy had reached 81.53% as of Thursday, with 9,092 inpatient hospital beds occupied. Of those, 815 are COVID-19 patients. About 76.7% of intensive care unit beds were occupied, with 203 COVID-19 patients in the ICU. Of the state’s 1,933 ventilators, 500 were in use, with 108 COVID-19 patients on a ventilator.