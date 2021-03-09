DHEC: 1 new, confirmed COVID-19 death in Dillon County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A middle-aged person in Dillon County is among South Carolina’s newest-reported COVID-19 deaths, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Statewide, there were 425 new, confirmed cases, 36 probable cases and three new, confirmed COVID-19 deaths, according to a Tuesday update from DHEC. Of 12,678 new tests reported to the agency, 4.7% were positive for the virus, up about one percentage point from the previous day.

Tuesday’s update brings the state’s total to 451,026 confirmed cases, 76,322 probable cases, 7,751 confirmed deaths and 1,012 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

Case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Three confirmed, five probable

Dillon – Two confirmed

Florence – Three confirmed, two probable

Horry – 17 confirmed, three probable

Marion – Three probable

Marlboro – Two probable