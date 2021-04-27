DHEC: 1 new COVID-19 death in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The state’s trend of COVID-19 and deaths continued its decline on Tuesday, according to new data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC announced 307 new, confirmed cases, 132 probable cases and two confirmed deaths. Of 9,163 new tests reported to the state, 4.6% were positive for the virus. More than 7.3 million tests have been reported to the state since the beginning of the pandemic.

Among the newly-reported deaths was an elderly person in Horry County.

Tuesday’s update brings the state’s totals to 479,940 confirmed cases, 96,016 probable cases, 8,309 confirmed deaths and 1,126 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Two confirmed, one probable

Dillon – two confirmed

Florence – 10 probable

Horry – 15 confirmed, five probable

Marion – One confirmed

Marlboro -Two confirmed, one probable