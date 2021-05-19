DHEC: 10 new COVID-19 deaths in South Carolina, 1 in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Ten additional people have died of COVID-19 in the state, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday.
DHEC also reported 181 new, confirmed cases, 130 probable cases and three probable COVID-19-caused deaths.
Among the newly-reported deaths was the probable COVID-19-caused death of a middle-aged person in Horry County.
Of 7,148 new tests reported to the state, 4.5% were positive for the virus, a slight jump from Tuesday’s rate.
Wednesday’s update brings the state’s totals to 489,443 confirmed cases, 100,045 probable cases, 8,510 confirmed deaths and 1,157 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.
New case counts for local counties are as follows:
Darlington – One confirmed, five probable
Dillon – No new cases
Florence – Four confirmed, three probable
Horry – Nine confirmed, 12 probable
Marion – No new cases
Marlboro – Two confirmed, four probable