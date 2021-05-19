DHEC: 10 new COVID-19 deaths in South Carolina, 1 in Horry County

A 3-D rendering of the coronavirus (Getty Images).

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Ten additional people have died of COVID-19 in the state, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday.

DHEC also reported 181 new, confirmed cases, 130 probable cases and three probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

Among the newly-reported deaths was the probable COVID-19-caused death of a middle-aged person in Horry County.

Of 7,148 new tests reported to the state, 4.5% were positive for the virus, a slight jump from Tuesday’s rate.

Wednesday’s update brings the state’s totals to 489,443 confirmed cases, 100,045 probable cases, 8,510 confirmed deaths and 1,157 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – One confirmed, five probable

Dillon – No new cases

Florence – Four confirmed, three probable

Horry – Nine confirmed, 12 probable

Marion – No new cases

Marlboro – Two confirmed, four probable