DHEC: 10 new COVID-19 deaths

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — An additional 511 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Saturday.

DHEC also announced an additional 311 new, probable cases and 10 new deaths. Of 30,596 tests reported to the state, 5.3% were positive for the virus.

Among the newly-reported deaths is an elderly person from Florence County.

Saturday’s update brings South Carolina’s totals to 478,739 confirmed cases, 95,487 probable cases, 8,289 confirmed deaths and 1,125 probable COVID-19-caused deaths. More than 7.3 million tests have been administered since the beginning of the pandemic.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Four confirmed, four probable

Dillon – Four confirmed

Florence – 10 confirmed, two probable

Horry – 21 confirmed, 28 probable

Marion – Two confirmed

Marlboro – Two probable