DHEC: 103 new, confirmed COVID-19 deaths in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – South Carolina has added an additional 103 confirmed COVID-19-caused deaths to its pandemic tally, according to the state’s health agency.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced the new deaths during a daily report on Thursday, which is based on information it received on Tuesday. DHEC releases information two days after it receives it.

The daily report includes 1,514 new, confirmed cases, 633 probable cases and four probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Of 20,788 new tests reported to the state, 10.4% were positive for the virus.

The new deaths include two confirmed deaths in Darlington County, three confirmed deaths in Dillon County, three confirmed and one probable death in Florence County, two confirmed deaths in Horry County and one confirmed death in Marion County.

The update brings the state’s totals to 689,190 confirmed cases, 168,196 probable cases, 10,830 confirmed deaths and 1,642 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

As of Thursday, 82.82% of the state’s inpatient hospital beds were in use, 80.91% of the intensive care unit beds were in use and 42.24% of the state’s ventilators were in use.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Seven confirmed, 17 probable

Dillon – 15 confirmed, five probable

Florence – 28 confirmed, 15 probable

Horry – 81 confirmed, 63 probable

Marion – Seven confirmed, 21 probable

Marlboro – Nine confirmed, 13 probable