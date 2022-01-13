DHEC: 10,412 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. The variant on Monday was detected in South Texas in Cameron County on the Mexican border.(Photo: Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The state recorded 10,412 additional, confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to data released by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday.

DHEC typically releases information two days after it receives it.

Thursday’s announcement reported 4,352 additional, probable cases, 14 confirmed COVID-19-caused deaths and 18 probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Of 66,680 new tests reported tot he state, 26.9% were positive for the virus.

Those newly reported deaths include the probable COVID-19 death of one person in Dillon County, two confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Florence County, and one confirmed and one probable death in Horry County.

The update brings the state’s totals to 891,412 confirmed cases, 241,413 probable cases, 12,847 confirmed COVID-19-caused deaths and 2,033 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

Hospitalizations continue to rise across the state, according to data updated by DHEC just before midnight on Wednesday.

The number of COVID-19 patients who are in hospitals is up 40.1% compared to a week ago. Compared to last week, there are 38% more COVID-19 patients on a ventilator and 30.5% more in intensive care units.

Statewide, 81.7% of all ICU beds are in use, and 63.3% of pediatric ICU beds are filled. There are 54 children hospitalized with COVID-19. Two are on a ventilator.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 76 confirmed, 129 probable

Dillon – 29 confirmed, 40 probable

Florence – 140 confirmed, 156 probable

Horry – 419 confirmed, 386 probable

Marion – 40 confirmed, 28 probable

Marlboro – 29 confirmed, 60 probable