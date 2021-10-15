DHEC: 106 more confirmed COVID-19 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – An additional 106 people have been confirmed to have died due to COVID-19, according to information released Friday from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Thirteen more people are listed as probable COVID-19-caused deaths. The health agency also announced 987 new, confirmed cases and 346 probable cases. Out of 23,349 new tests reported to the state, 6.4% were positive for the virus.

Among those new deaths is one confirmed and one probable COVID-19-caused death in Darlington County, two confirmed deaths in Florence County, five confirmed and three probable deaths in Horry County, and one confirmed death in Marion County.

The update brings the state’s totals to 709,073 confirmed cases, 174,909 probable cases, 11,461 confirmed deaths and 1,771 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

A second South Carolina county was upgraded from the “high” two-week incidence rate category to a “moderate” level on Friday. A “high” level is an area that has seen more than 200 new cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period.

Allendale County now joins Calhoun County in that “moderate” category. The rest of the state remains in the “high” classification.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Eight confirmed, eight probable

Dillon – Three confirmed, two probable

Florence – 18 confirmed, 16 probable

Horry – 59 confirmed, 37 probable

Marion – Two confirmed, three probable

Marlboro – Two confirmed, four probable