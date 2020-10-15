DHEC: 1,072 new cases of COVID-19 for SC, 11 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. – DHEC on Thursday announced 1,072 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 11 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 154,869, probable cases to 6,237, confirmed deaths to 3,400, and 207 probable deaths.

New cases by county in our area:

Darlington – 12

Dillon – 9

Florence – 27

Georgetown – 14

Horry – 79

Marion – 11

Marlboro – 13

Other counties: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.