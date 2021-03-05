DHEC: 1,079 new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — There are 1,079 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday.

DHEC also announced 277 new, probable cases, 36 new, confirmed deaths and five probable COVID-19 caused deaths. Of 26,486 new tests reported to the state, 5.7% were positive for the virus.

Among the new deaths include two confirmed deaths of elderly persons in Darlington County, one death of a middle-aged person in Dillon County, one death of an elderly person in Florence County and two deaths of elderly persons in Horry County.

Friday’s update brings South Carolina’s total to 448,275 confirmed cases, 74,983 probable cases, 7,697 confirmed deaths and 1,002 probable deaths.

Case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 12 confirmed, three probable

Dillon – Eight confirmed, one probable

Florence – 40 confirmed, one probable

Horry – 65 confirmed, 58 probable

Marion – Seven confirmed

Marlboro – Nine confirmed, two probable