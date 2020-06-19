DHEC: 1,081 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, 115 for Horry County in past 24 hours

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC on Friday announced 1,081 new confirmed cases and five new probable cases of COVID-19, and 18 additional confirmed deaths.

This is the highest single-day total thus far.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 22,608, probable cases to 23, confirmed deaths to 639, and zero probable deaths. Nine of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Chesterfield (1), Colleton (1), Greenville (1), Horry (3), Lancaster (1), Orangeburg (1), and Spartanburg (1) counties. Eight occurred in middle-aged individuals from Charleston (2), Greenville (2), Horry (1), Newberry (1), Orangeburg (1), and Sumter (1) counties, and one death was a young adult from Spartanburg County.

The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (5), Allendale (4), Anderson (22), Bamberg (2), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (38), Berkeley (52), Calhoun (9), Charleston (153), Cherokee (3), Chester (4), Chesterfield (6), Clarendon (3), Colleton (2), Darlington (5), Dillon (3), Dorchester (21), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (8), Florence (7), Georgetown (17), Greenville (115), Greenwood (23), Hampton (3), Horry (115), Jasper (2), Kershaw (15), Lancaster (21), Laurens (13), Lee (1), Lexington (79), Marion (4), Marlboro (6), Newberry (2), Oconee (5), Orangeburg (28), Pickens (59), Richland (86), Saluda (4), Spartanburg (59), Sumter (46), Union (1), Williamsburg (13), York (13), Unknown (1).

The number of new probable cases are: Greenville (1), Lexington (2), Richland (2)

There are currently 660 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 321,689 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases

The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 6,713 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 16.1%. When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.