DHEC: 11 new COVID-19 deaths in South Carolina

A 3-D rendering of the coronavirus (Getty Images).

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — An additional 11 people have died from COVID-19, according to information released Wednesday from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The state also announced 391 new, confirmed cases and 356 probable deaths. Positive results from rapid testing count toward probable case counts.

Of 9,090 tests reported to the state, 6.3% were positive for the virus.

Wednesday’s update brings South Carolina’s totals to 476,958 confirmed cases, 94,411 probable cases, 8,247 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 1,118 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Six confirmed, five probable

Dillon – One confirmed, one probable

Florence – Three confirmed, one probable

Horry – 29 confirmed, 24 probable

Marion – Two confirmed, two probable

Marlboro – Two confirmed, six probable