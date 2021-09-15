DHEC: 110 new, confirmed COVID-19 deaths in South Carolina

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 100 additional people have died of COVID-19, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday.

In addition to 110 new, confirmed deaths, DHEC also reported 28 probable COVID-19-caused deaths, 2,409 confirmed cases and 842 probable cases. Of 26,481 new tests reported to the state, 12.6% were positive for the virus.

Wednesday’s report is based on information DHEC received on Monday. Test results can take two days to be reported to the agency.

Among those new deaths were the confirmed death of one person in Darlington County, the confirmed deaths of two people in Dillon County, the confirmed deaths of four people in Florence County, the confirmed deaths of eight people in Horry County, the probable COVID-19-caused death of three people in Horry County, and one probable and one confirmed death in Marion County.

As of Wednesday, 84.63% of the state’s inpatient beds were in use, with 26.63% of those filled with COVID-19 patients. About 83.25% of intensive care unit beds were in use, and 43.18% of the state’s ventilators were in use.

As of Tuesday, there have been 7,755 total breakthrough cases among those who were vaccinated. Of the state’s fully vaccinated population, .0082% have died due to COVID-19, according to DHEC.

Wednesday’s update brings the state’s totals to 653,430 confirmed cases, 156,349 probable cases, 9,999 confirmed deaths and 1,489 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 63 confirmed, 46 probable

Dillon – 32 confirmed, seven probable

Florence – 78 confirmed, 28 probable

Horry – 188 confirmed, 71 probable

Marion – 17 confirmed, two probable

Marlboro – 15 confirmed, 13 probable