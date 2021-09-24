DHEC: 111 new, confirmed COVID-19 deaths in South Carolina

Cameron County, on the Gulf Coast of Texas and bordering Mexico, has seen a dramatic uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases among unaccompanied migrant children held in detention facilities in the county. (file/MGN photo)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – An additional 111 people have died from COVID-19 in South Carolina, the state’s health agency announced Friday.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control also reported an additional 2,602 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 889 probable cases and 13 probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Of 36,766 new tests reported to the state, 9.4% were positive for the virus.

Among the newly reported deaths were the confirmed COVID-19 death of one person in Darlington County, one confirmed and one probable death in Florence County, seven confirmed and two probable deaths in Horry County, two confirmed deaths in Marion County and one confirmed death in Marlboro County.

Friday’s update, based on information the agency received Wednesday, brings the state’s totals to 677,058 confirmed cases, 164,542 probable cases, 10,498 confirmed deaths and 1,582 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

There have been 10,252 breakthrough cases and 256 deaths among the fully vaccinated, according to information from DHEC on Friday. About .4668% of people who have been fully vaccinated have been diagnosed with the virus, and .0117% of those who have been fully vaccinated have died due to COVID-19.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Nine confirmed, 50 probable

Dillon – 30 confirmed, 11 probable

Florence – 58 confirmed, 26 probable

Horry – 141 confirmed, 78 probable

Marion – 19 confirmed, four probable

Marlboro – Four confirmed, 11 probable