DHEC: 112 new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The number of new, daily COVID-19 cases continues to drop, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday.

DHEC reported 112 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases, 46 probable cases and two deaths. Of 5,602 new tests reported to the state, 3.7% were positive for the virus.

Tuesday’s update brings the state’s totals to 489,164 confirmed cases, 99,934 probable cases, 8,502 confirmed deaths and 1,154 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington: One confirmed

Dillon – No new cases

Florence – One confirmed

Horry – Four confirmed, three probable

Marion – One confirmed

Marlboro – Four confirmed