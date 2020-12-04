DHEC: 113 new cases of COVID-19 in Horry County, 66 for Florence County

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC on Friday announced 2,470 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and 29 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 210,995 and confirmed deaths to 4,175.

Horry County reported its most confirmed COVID-19 cases in one day since July on Wednedsay with 126. On Friday, that number dropped a bit to 113 cases reported in one day.

The percent postive of tests given in the state is 21.4% with 11,569 new individual test results reported statewide on Friday.

Here are new cases in our counties:

Darlington – 24

Dillon – 6

Florence – 66

Georgetown – 21

Horry – 113

Marion – 9

Marlboro – 9

Other counties: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/schools

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

