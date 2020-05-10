SCDHEC: 113 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death in Sunday update

COLUMBIA, SC — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 113 new cases of the novel coronavirus and one additional death Sunday.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 7,653 and those who have died to 331, according to SCDHEC.

The death was in an elderly individual in Marion County, the state health department said in its daily update.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (2), Allendale (1), Anderson (2), Bamberg (1), Beaufort (6), Charleston (1), Chesterfield (4), Clarendon (1), Darlington (1), Dillon (7), Dorchester (1), Florence (12), Greenville (13), Hampton (1), Horry (6), Jasper (2), Lancaster (5), Laurens (1), Lee (7), Lexington (4), Marion (1), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (5), Richland (15), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (7), Sumter (1), Williamsburg (2), York (1)