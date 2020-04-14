DHEC: 115 new cases of coronavirus, 10 new deaths, 1 in Horry Co.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC has announced 115 new cases of coronavirus along with 10 new deaths.

Total cases now sit at 3,553 and 97 deaths. One new death was reported in Horry County, bringing the total deaths for the county to eight. The death in Horry County was a middle-aged individual with underlying health conditions. Eight other deaths were elderly individuals with underlying health conditions and one other death was an elderly individual but any underlying conditions are not known at this time.

New cases by county: